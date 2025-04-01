The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets by a final score of 104-98 on Monday night. Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 20 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

According to Khobi Price of The Orange County Register, Doncic said he is still expecting to play on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors despite stating that his elbow felt “terrible” after he fell on it in Monday's game.

The Lakers currently hold a 46-29 record, a mark that is good for fourth place in the Western Conference. LA is only two games ahead of Golden State in the standings. As a result, Thursday's game will unquestionably be a crucial affair for both teams.

Luka Doncic, 26, has averaged 27.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per outing across 22 games played since the Dallas Mavericks traded him to the Lakers. Luka is also shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Although Doncic has dealt with some injury concerns since joining the Lakers, he has played well for the most part while on the floor. Luka is developing chemistry with his new teammates.

With Doncic and LeBron James leading the way, this Lakers team will be especially intriguing to follow in the postseason. Austin Reaves' emergence as a third star will only help the situation.

Will the Lakers win the NBA Finals? Accomplishing that feat will certainly be a challenge — especially with the Oklahoma City Thunder standing in their way in the Western Conference — but the Lakers could potentially make a deep playoff run.

At the moment, Luka Doncic and the Lakers are preparing to host the Warriors in what certainly projects to be a competitive affair. Doncic is reportedly expecting to play, but fans should still pay close attention to the NBA injury report once it is revealed for Thursday's contest.