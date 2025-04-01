LeBron James underscored the Los Angeles Lakers' focused “mission” to secure a playoff spot after their 104-98 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. The win extended the Lakers' streak to two games and further solidified their position in the Western Conference playoff race.

“We understand what’s at stake,” James said postgame. “Our mission is to lock in a playoff spot and not have to play in the play-in. It’s so close this year, teams are jumping each other, falling behind… we’re aware of where we’re at.”

James finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in the win. His most critical contribution came in the final seconds of the game when he made a game-sealing block on Alperen Sengun after the Rockets inbounded the ball to him. With the game tied, Sengun tried to make a move in the post against Austin Reaves, but James rotated over and swatted the shot to secure the Lakers’ victory.

“I just read tendencies, I know tendencies a lot – what players like to do,” James explained. “It was just a read, and AR did a great job of not giving him a straight line to the basket, and I just tried to cover for my teammate.”

LeBron James highlights Lakers' mission as playoff race tightens

The Lakers' victory brought their record to 46-29, allowing them to build a two-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies (46-29) and 2.5 games over the Golden State Warriors (43-31), with the tiebreaker in hand against both teams.

While they currently sit in fourth place, James and the Lakers remain within reach of a higher seed, only 2.5 games behind the second-seeded Rockets. The two teams will meet again on April 11, in what could be a pivotal contest for both playoff positioning and seeding.

The Lakers have been laser-focused on securing a top-four seed to avoid the Play-In Tournament, and with only a few games left, their “mission” to accomplish that goal remains at the forefront of their minds.

James’ performance on both ends of the floor, including his game-clinching block, showcased the urgency the Lakers are carrying with them as the regular season winds down. The victory allowed them to maintain strong momentum as they continue their three-game homestand, with the next test coming Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors on TNT.

With six games remaining, the Lakers are not only aiming to lock up their playoff spot but are also positioning themselves for a deep postseason run. As James put it, the focus is clear: secure the spot, avoid the play-in, and keep the mission alive.