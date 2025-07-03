The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a big move in the offseason after signing Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal following his buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers have been in search of a dependable big man since the departure of Anthony Davis. When healthy and motivated, Ayton can provide instant double-doubles for Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old center had an injury-riddled two-year stint in Portland, playing only 95 games. He averaged 15.7 points on 56.0% shooting and 10.7 rebounds.

On Instagram, Ayton penned a heartfelt message to Rip City and the Trail Blazers following his move to the Lakers. He also made sure to send a strong notice to the Purple and Gold.

“@lakers I’M READY. Let’s get to work #LakeShow,” wrote Ayton.

The former Arizona standout is expected to easily get the starting center spot, replacing Jaxson Hayes. While Hayes showed improvements last season with his motor and athleticism, Ayton is a more polished player overall, especially on offense.

It's easy to envision Ayton benefiting from the playmaking of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, especially in pick-and-roll situations. It's worth noting that Ayton and Doncic were both part of the 2018 draft class, wherein the former was chosen as the first overall pick and the latter eventually was named Rookie of the Year.

The Lakers' lack of big men got exposed in their first-round exit in last season's playoffs, as the Minnesota Timberwolves punished them inside, punctuated by the monster performance of Rudy Gobert in the series-clinching Game 5.

Adding Ayton to the fold could help solve that problem for the Lakers. But as he said, there's work to be done.

As for his farewell message to the Trail Blazers, he expressed his gratitude to his teammates, coaches, the “proud fanbase,” and the “beautiful community.”

“Big up to my teammates, ya’ll the realest✊🏽The entire coaching staff, thank you for your leadership. I appreciate going to battle with ya’ll,” wrote Ayton.

