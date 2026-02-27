By now, it is pretty clear that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, with all his moxie and swag, is never afraid to run his mouth.

Even at his own coach.

Edwards sank the dagger three-pointer with only 43 seconds left to lift the Timberwolves past the Los Angeles Clippers, 94-88, at Intuit Dome on Thursday.

After he sank the big shot, he had words for coach Chris Finch when the Timberwolves went to the bench after the Clippers called a timeout.

“That's what I f****** do!” yelled Edwards.

ANTHONY EDWARDS CLUTCH THREE IN THE FINAL MINUTE 🤯pic.twitter.com/NGx93OHmpw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 27, 2026

The four-time All-Star forced the fallaway jumper over two defenders, extending their lead to 92-88 and making it a two-possession game.

In the postgame interview with NBA on Prime, Edwards revealed that Finch wanted him to pass the ball instead of trying to play hero ball. Rudy Gobert was wide open in the paint for several seconds.

“The play before, when I took a midrange (shot), Finchie was like, ‘Pass the ball!' You know, I just told him, you don't want me to pass the ball, you want me to shoot it,” said the 24-year-old star.

"I told him, you don't want me to pass the ball, you want me to shoot it." 🗣️ Anthony Edwards tells @Kristina_Pink what he told Wolves coach Chris Finch after his clutch three. pic.twitter.com/Qcw1iaXFPh — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) February 27, 2026

He finished with a game-high 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting, three rebounds, and five assists.

Edwards, who has displayed his improved maturity, picked up the slack, with Julius Randle struggling with just four points on 1-of-10 shooting.

The Timberwolves improved to 37-23, while the Clippers, who played without Kawhi Leonard due to ankle soreness, fell to 27-31.

The heated exchange between Edwards and Finch was clearly just part of their competitive spirit. They have often publicly expressed their mutual respect, with Edwards admiring Finch's approach.