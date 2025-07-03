The Los Angeles Lakers are currently gearing up for what could be a consequential 2025-26 NBA season. Los Angeles recently added some center depth in the form of Deandre Ayton, but that hasn't quieted down rumblings about the possibility of one LeBron James searching for greener pastures at some point.

James last year became the first NBA player to play alongside his son in a game, when Bronny James entered the Lakers' first regular season game. Bronny didn't get a ton of playing time in 2024-26 but figures to see an uptick in that department moving forward.

Recently, a video was posted by the Lakers on social media showcasing the younger James dunking at the team's practice facility.

Fellow Lakers rising sophomore Dalton Knecht had a priceless reaction to the jam.

Athleticism has indeed been a big part of Bronny James' rise to the NBA level. While he struggled early on in his limited playing time with the Lakers, throughout the year, Bronny began to show signs of being a viable three-and-D guard, potentially similar to players like Davion Mitchell of the Miami Heat. James spent time between the G-League and the main Lakers club, honing his skills in the process and setting the stage for what could be a big 2025-26 season for him.

A big summer for the Lakers

Priority number one this offseason for the Lakers has been resculpting their roster around Luka Doncic. While Rob Pelinka and company appeared to be asleep at the wheel for the opening portion of free agency, the Lakers finally added a much-needed center by signing Deandre Ayton on Wednesday evening.

While Ayton may not be a transformational talent, he figures to provide competent minutes in the frontcourt, giving Doncic his highly-coveted lob threat and also able to defend at a reasonable level.

The Lakers still have some work to do to fill out the rest of their roster, but if this latest video is any indication, Bronny James could be aiming for a more consistent spot in the rotation this year.

