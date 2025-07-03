The Lakers just made a major move in NBA Free Agency, and Luka Doncic is all in. After weeks of speculation and failed trade talks, Los Angeles signed Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal. The addition gives them a true center with size, athleticism, and playoff experience. More importantly, it answers a roster gap Doncic had urged the front office to fix.

Doncic wanted a big who could run the pick-and-roll and defend the paint. Ayton checks both boxes. He averages a double-double, finishes well around the rim, and has the length to alter shots on defense. His arrival gives Doncic a much-needed partner in the two-man game.

With Ayton in the paint, Doncic can shift focus. He’ll have more space to operate and won’t have to carry the offense alone. This pairing could unlock a new level for the Lakers’ attack, especially with shooters spaced around them.

Defensively, Ayton brings physical presence and mobility. He can switch, rebound, and contest at the rim, areas where the Lakers fell short last season. His fit alongside Doncic and their defensive wings could reshape the team’s identity on both ends.

Article Continues Below

The All-Star guard is reportedly thrilled, not just about Ayton’s skill set, but about their potential chemistry. Both players are focused on winning now. And both know this partnership will require communication, accountability, and trust to succeed.

Deandre Ayton does enter with something to prove. Past questions about his effort and focus still linger. But the Lakers believe a fresh start, and the chance to play alongside Doncic, will motivate him to rise.

This NBA Free Agency move could define the season for the Lakers. Luka Doncic finally has the frontcourt anchor he asked for. If their connection clicks, Los Angeles may have just built one of the most dynamic inside-out duos in the league.