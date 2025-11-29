As Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic faced his former team in the Dallas Mavericks, and beat them on Friday night, 129-119, former player Dirk Nowitzki had a lot to say. While Lakers guard Austin Reaves helped Doncic and the team to beat Dallas, Nowitzki would humoursly call out the former Mavericks centerpiece.

With Nowitzki on the broadcast team for Amazon Prime's NBA coverage, he would call, via Apple's FaceTime, Doncic, and when he answered the phone, the German-born player would make fun of how Reaves outperformed him. This is no doubt to poke fun at, as Doncic finished with 35 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds, while Reaves would lead the team with 38 points and eight rebounds.

“Ooh, there he is. You weren’t good enough tonight, so we had to take Austin Reaves for the interview. Sorry, my friend,” Nowitzki said on the Amazon Prime broadcast.

While also mentioning how Doncic came into the arena on Friday in a Bugatti car, there is no doubt that there's a long-lasting friendship between the Lakers guard and Nowitzki, especially since the star's days with Dallas. Whenever Doncic takes on the Mavericks since the shocking trade from last season, there are a lot of eyes on the contest, but since then, it's been “easier” for the 26-year-old.

“I would say it’s a little easier now, but games against Dallas, they always have some special meaning to me. I still have a lot of friends there. It’s fun…It’ll always be special for me,” Doncic said, according to Mike Curtis.

At any rate, Doncic and Los Angeles are now at a 14-4 record with the star averaging a whopping 35.1 points per game, which currently leads the league. The Lakers look for seven straight wins on Sunday night as the team takes on the New Orleans Pelicans.