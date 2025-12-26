To anyone still reeling from Malik Nabers season-ending injury's impact on their fantasy football team, the New York Giants wide receiver has a new coping mechanism: IHOP pancakes.

Nabers starred in a new commercial that allowed the Giants' star wideout to troll fantasy football owners who picked him high in their drafts. He was a standout rookie in 2024, so naturally, fans expected more of the same in 2025. However, he only made it four games into the year before getting injured against the Los Angeles Chargers, tearing his ACL.

“Every year, thousands of fantasy football leagues make their last-place team spend 24 hours at IHOP eating pancakes,” Nabers said, “and IHOP wants to help.”

This @IHOP Malik Nabers fantasy football commercial is really well done — and very accurate. 😂 pic.twitter.com/dqqZHBQbTX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

A waitress then approaches Nabers, roasting him, saying, “Just like you helped everyone's fantasy team this season?” This happens as Nabers is standing next to a fantasy football loser who's eating pancakes at an IHOP restaurant.

IHOP is launching a new promotion featuring “bottomless pancakes.” Nabers dubbed this a “big win for last-place fantasy finishers.” You can get “bottomless pancakes” with the purchase of “select breakfast combos” beginning on Jan. 5, 2026.

A young child then comes up to Nabers before he can dig into his short stack. “I wasted my first round pick on you!” he exclaims at Nabers before he walks off.

Article Continues Below

The former Pro Bowler didn't take any offense at what the child said. “Can we get this kid some pancakes?” he calls out to the waitress.

Giants WR Malik Nabers' injury ended a lot of fantasy football seasons

During the Giants' Week 4 game against the Chargers, Nabers suffered a torn ACL. It came after he tried to catch a deep ball from Jaxson Dart, who was in his first start as the Giants' quarterback.

2025 appeared to be another big year for Nabers. He was two weeks removed from his outstanding game against the Dallas Cowboys before his injury. He caught nine passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime loss.