Christmas Day was supposed to be a measuring stick for the Washington Commanders. They were supposed to show resilience, pride, and progress in a season that’s been anything but smooth. Instead, it became another reminder of how far this team still has to go. Against the Dallas Cowboys, Washington showed flashes of fight but was ultimately undone by structural flaws that have lingered all season. The loss wasn’t about one bad bounce or one unlucky break. It was about a defense that couldn’t hold firm when it mattered and a roster that still lacks reliable difference-makers in the trenches.

Week 17 recap

The Commanders dropped a 30-23 decision to the Cowboys on Christmas Day after falling behind early and never fully recovering. Forced to start third-string quarterback Josh Johnson due to injuries, Washington was buried in a 21-3 hole before settling into the game. A spirited second-half rally brought the Commanders within seven points on two separate occasions. However, the comeback stalled each time. Dallas controlled the game’s critical moments by converting all six of its fourth-down attempts and dominating time of possession late. They bled the clock dry and sealed Washington’s fate. The final score flattered the Commanders slightly. The flow of the game belonged to Dallas.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Washington Commanders most to blame for their week 17 loss to the Cowboys.

DL Javon Kinlaw

Washington’s front office made a bold statement in the offseason by handing Javon Kinlaw a three-year, $45 million contract with $30 million guaranteed. The expectation was clear: Kinlaw would step into a leadership role along the defensive line. That, though, vision has yet to materialize.

Against Dallas, Kinlaw was largely invisible in the moments that mattered most. The Cowboys repeatedly ran straight at the heart of Washington’s defense. Kinlaw failed to consistently hold his ground or reset the line of scrimmage. There was no dominant presence, no tone-setting snap that changed momentum.

Even more concerning was his lack of impact as a pass rusher. With Dak Prescott operating comfortably in the pocket on key downs, Washington’s interior pressure simply wasn’t there. For a player paid to be an alpha, Kinlaw has too often blended into the background. The contract ensures he’ll be around. That said, performances like this one guarantee scrutiny will only intensify.

CB Frankie Luvu

Frankie Luvu has been one of Washington’s emotional leaders this season. However, Christmas Day highlighted how he’s being asked to do too much in roles that don’t suit his strengths.

Rather than operating as an off-ball linebacker where his instincts and physicality shine, Luvu has frequently been deployed on the edge. Against Dallas, that decision backfired again. He struggled to set the edges and found himself out of position on several critical plays.

This wasn’t a lack of effort. It was a lack of fit.

The Cowboys exploited Washington’s defensive alignment. They attacked Luvu’s area with misdirection and power runs that neutralized his aggressiveness. Sure, Luvu deserves his share of the blame for missed assignments. Still, the coaching staff must also own the decision to place him in situations that minimize what he does best.

Run defense

If there was one area that truly doomed Washington, it was run defense.

Dallas piled up 211 rushing yards. They averaged 4.8 yards per carry and converted seemingly impossible situations with ease. On a third-and-8, fullback Hunter Luepke took a simple handoff and rumbled forward untouched for a first down. That summed up the afternoon perfectly.

Gap discipline was inconsistent. Tackling was reactive instead of aggressive. Too often, Commanders defenders were catching runners rather than meeting them at the line.

Good teams run the ball when they need to close games. Dallas did exactly that, leaning on Washington’s weakest link and daring them to stop it. They couldn’t.

Early hole proved too deep

Starting a third-string quarterback is never ideal. Washington’s biggest mistake, however, was allowing the game to spiral early. Falling behind 21-3 forced the Commanders to abandon balance and chase points. That made every subsequent mistake feel magnified.

To Washington’s credit, the team didn’t quit. The explosive Jacory Croskey-Merritt touchdown injected life into the stadium and briefly shifted momentum. Of course, football games aren’t won on highlights alone. They’re won in the trenches, on third and fourth downs, and in moments when toughness matters most.

Dallas converted all six fourth-down attempts. Washington converted frustration into effort, but effort alone doesn’t win in December.

The bigger picture

This loss wasn’t about Josh Johnson or offensive limitations. It was about foundational problems that haven’t been solved yet.

High-priced defenders who don’t dominate. Linebackers playing out of position. A run defense that crumbles under physical pressure. These are not issues that disappear overnight. They certainly don’t vanish on Christmas.

The Commanders are building something, but games like this reveal just how unfinished the product remains. Against a rival that understood exactly who it was and how to win, Washington looked like a team still searching for its identity.