WWE Monday Night RAW's upcoming collaboration with Stranger Things on Netflix finally has a name. The 2026 premiere RAW episode in partnership with the popular streaming series is now officially named Stranger Things Night.

Earlier yesterday, on Christmas, Netflix released a new trailer hyping up the partnership between the two popular Netflix giants. 2026's first RAW episode will feature a crossover between the two shows, although it remains unclear what that exactly means.

The YouTube video's official description shares more details about the partnership. “RAW gets Stranger – It’s Stranger Things Night on WWE RAW! The 2026 premiere episode on Jan. 5 will feature some of the biggest names in WWE and kick off WrestleMania season. Live on Netflix 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT – You won’t want to miss it.”

Stranger Things officially began on Netflix almost a decade ago in 2016, while WWE became a part of the streaming giant last year. When RAW began streaming on Netflix all across the world following a deal worth billions.

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 released in November 2025, while Volume 2 was released on Christmas. The finale of the popular series is now set to release on Dec. 31, 2026.

WWE RAW x Stranger Things Jan. 5, 2026 match card – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is set to host the Jan. 5, 2026, episode. It will celebrate the first anniversary of RAW's jump to Netflix. Currently, three title matches have been confirmed for the broadcast.