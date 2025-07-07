The Los Angeles Lakers have split their first two assignments in the NBA Summer League after bowing to the Golden State Warriors, 89-84, and routing the Miami Heat, 103-83.

Free agent forward Cole Swider has been the top performer for the Lakers, averaging 22.0 points on 70% shooting from the field. Originally signed by the Purple and Gold after going undrafted in 2022, Swider has been nothing but impressive early on in the tournament.

The same, however, cannot be said as much for second-year sniper Dalton Knecht. He's only averaging 7.0 points on 25% marksmanship from the field. He has missed his nine three-point attempts.

After a solid rookie campaign, including several hot-shooting displays, the 24-year-old Knecht was expected to spearhead the charge for the Lakers in the Summer League. But alas, he hasn't found his groove.

This has sparked concerns from fans, who wanted to see an improved version of Knecht.

“Dalton Knecht can’t connect,” wrote @BIGMEM12 on X.

@MrBuckBuckNBA echoed the comment.

@AllSportHype compared Knecht to Chicago Bulls forward Talen Horton-Tucker, a once-promising youngster for the Lakers who didn't pan out.

Some couldn't help but connect—no pun intended—it to the rescinded trade of the Lakers last season, which would've sent Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Mark Williams.

“What happened to him? He had that 35-point masterclass last year and has been a** ever since,” asked @SoA_President19.

“Great players NEVER have mediocre or awful performances back to back,” added @Twittenator_123.

Despite his forgettable performances, some defended the former Tennessee standout, pointing out that it's just the Summer League, wherein guaranteed players are known to simply coast while waiting for the season to begin.

Aside from Knecht and Swider, the Lakers' summer lineup also includes Bronny James, Trey Jemison III, DJ Steward, and former Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley, among others.

The Lakers will next face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.