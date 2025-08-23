In a shocking move, Howard University president Ben Vinson II has stepped down from his position with the university, per a press release by the institution on Friday. The Board of Trustees has appointed former university president Dr. Wayne A.I. Fredrick as interim president as they search for Vinson's successor. Fredrick's term is set to begin on September 1st.

“On behalf of the Howard University Board of Trustees, we extend our sincere gratitude to Dr. Vinson for his service and leadership as president,” said Leslie D. Hale, Howard University Board of Trustees chair. “We extend our very best wishes to him in his future endeavors.”

Vinson commented on his tenure in the statement released by the institution, saying, “Over the course of my tenure as President, I have worked with unwavering commitment to advance the strategic vision I believe best serves the future of this institution, including in the areas of AI, data science and analytics, and global and diasporic engagement. My foremost priority has always been the well-being and success of this community, and I remain committed to ensuring a smooth and constructive transition. I am grateful to the Board, faculty, staff, students, and partners who have supported the work we’ve undertaken together. It has been an honor to serve Howard. At this point, I will be taking some time to be with my family and continue my research activities. I look forward to using my experiences as president to continue to serve higher education in the future.”

He continued, “As we move forward, the Board of Trustees and University leadership remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining Howard’s mission of excellence, truth, and service and a vibrant, welcoming, and innovative academic environment where students continue to succeed,” said Board Chair Hale. “Given our focus and commitment, the Board has selected an interim president who is uniquely equipped to serve the University during this time of transition.”

Vinson was named as president of Howard University in 2023. Before becoming president, he was the founding director of the Center for Africana Studies at Johns Hopkins and the dean of the Columbian College of Arts and Sciences at George Washington University.