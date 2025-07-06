Summer League is here and in full effect, and fans of their favorite teams will be looking at the young talent that is set to play for the next few weeks. The NBA's California Classic has begun, and the Los Angeles Lakers have already been in action. In their first game, they faced the Golden State Warriors, but a familiar face was missing on the court.

Bronny James, who is heading into his second year in the league, was inactive for their first game, but he is active in their second game against the Miami Heat. He showed his presence early, as he got off on a fast break and threw down a huge dunk.

BRONNY JAMES TAKES FLIGHT FOR THE SLAM

Many people will be looking forward to what James looks like in his second stint in the Summer League. He got off to a slow start last year, but the more games he played in, the more comfortable he looked. In all, James averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals, shooting 32.7 percent from the field and 13 percent from the 3-point line in his stint last summer.

It's similar to how his time in the NBA went, and it felt like he started to grow more into himself as the season progressed.

Bronny James ready for second stint in Lakers' summer league

Before his second stint in the summer league, James spoke about how things would be different this time around.

“There’s definitely some more excitement than nervousness for sure. I’m just ready to play, ready to go out there and play and be better than I was last time I was playing,” James said. “So just having the mindset of being ready to play and ready for whatever’s thrown at me. No matter if it’s the role, what I got to do on defense, offense, being a good teammate to my new summer league team, stuff like that. Just really excited to go out there and play.”

James found a groove last season with the Lakers' G-League team, and he showed real growth as the year went on. With how the Lakers are currently constructed, there's a good chance that he could see some more minutes in his second season in the league, especially if they don't make many more moves during the offseason.

This stint in the summer league will show if James has continued to improve and if he will have a chance to play meaningful minutes in his second season.