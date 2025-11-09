Mike Norvell kept the theme simple after Florida State’s 24–10 loss at Clemson. Too many mistakes, too many chances left on the table. In his postgame remarks, Norvell called the performance “uncharacteristic” and pointed to “missed opportunities,” a refrain echoed in local coverage of the presser.

Clemson jumped out 18–0 and never trailed. Cade Klubnik went 20-of-27 for 221 yards with a touchdown and added a short rushing score. Kicker Nolan Hauser stacked three field goals, including a 43-yarder, to keep the Tigers clear. Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos finished 23-of-43 for 250 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and tight end Duce Robinson led the Seminoles with nine catches for 124 yards, via the ESPN Box Score.

Florida State failed to finish drives, dropped catchable balls, and missed a field goal to open the second half, an empty possession that undercut any momentum. Even as the defense steadied after Clemson’s early burst, the offense couldn’t cash in enough trips into plus territory. His summary, missed plays in the margins, tracks with the blow-by-blow.

Columns and fan reaction questioned the “uncharacteristic” label, noting that inconsistency has haunted Florida State across the past two months. Penalties, drops, stalled red-zone trips, those issues keep reappearing, and that’s how you end up 4–5 overall and 1–5 in ACC play with bowl math getting tight.

There’s no hiding from the numbers. Florida State produced just 10 points, its season low, and Clemson’s defense controlled leverage downs while winning the turnover and special teams battles. Norvell framed it as execution, not effort. The film will show plenty of both to fix. Next up is a narrow path to bowl eligibility and a shrinking runway to prove that “missed opportunities” isn’t this team’s identity.