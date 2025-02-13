In his first year as Los Angeles Lakers head coach, JJ Redick has important plans this weekend. He will use the time off to find a new place to live. Redick lost his home due to the wildfires in Southern California. The Lakers head coach revealed his plans after Wednesday's 131-119 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Redick and his family have been living in a hotel, which he plans to change during the NBA's All-Star weekend.

“My goal for All-Star break is to finalize my insurance claims and find an apartment to live in. That's what I'm hoping for,” Redick said. “And get out of the hotel. That would be nice. I'm going to tell my staff don't f****** talk to me for the next two days. If you need something over the weekend, I'll be back in the office Monday. Actually, I'm going to go to the office too for a different reason. I'm coaching my kids this weekend. I'll be with my family. It'll be nice.”

It's a much-needed break for the rookie head coach. Amid his first season leading the Lakers, Redick has guided his team to a 32-20 record at the break. They're fifth in the Western Conference. While getting their newly-acquired superstar Luka Doncic acclimated, Redick and the Lakers will look to build momentum despite their 12-point loss to the Jazz.

Rui Hachimura's 19 points led the Lakers in Wednesday's loss. LeBron James finished with 18 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, and Doncic added 16 points, four assists, and four rebounds.

Luka Doncic keeps it 100 on Lakers head coach JJ Redick

Superstar Luka Doncic played his second game with the Lakers. Recovering from a calf injury he suffered in December, Doncic admits he's still adjusting to playing 5-on-5, which he hadn't done in six weeks before making his Lakers debut.

After Wednesday's loss, Doncic discussed adjusting to his new team, and his new coach in Redick. Despite 2024-25 being Redick's first season as an NBA head coach, it doesn't feel like that's the case.

“He's a great coach,” Doncic said. “I know it's only his first year but it doesn't feel like it. It feels like he's been here for 15 years. So, props to him, and I can't wait to be coached more by him.”

Doncic finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in his Lakers debut.