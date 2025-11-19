LeBron James enjoyed a successful season debut in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-126 win versus the Utah Jazz. He shot the ball efficiently despite only scoring 11 points (4-of-7), posted a game-high 12 assists and moved into No. 6 on the all-time 3-point field goals list after surpassing Indiana Pacers great Reggie Miller. When his night ended, the iconic player got to watch his son make an impressive bucket.

Bronny James drilled a 3-pointer from logo range in the final minutes of play, eliciting roaring applause throughout Crypto.com Arena. Naturally, the elder James also gave the second-year guard his due, via Bleacher Report.

BRON LOVING THE BRONNY 3⃣ pic.twitter.com/lafZT9nbUJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2025

The 21-year-old finished with three points, two assists and three turnovers in four minutes of action. While he obviously still has much to work on, James has enjoyed bursts of productivity. Knocking down a deep 3-pointer, even in garbage time, could be a huge confidence boost for a young player who has struggled from the field in the early stages of his NBA career. He could build on this highlight-reel shot and make sure it is not merely a fluke.

Los Angeles is in a good spot right now, earning a 10-4 record before LeBron James even stepped foot on the court, but it could always use more depth. A capable bench could be a difference-maker in the playoffs, and the Lakers' second unit contains some question marks. Bronny James has a ways to go before becoming a reliable member of the rotation, but if he can play solid defense and perform competently on offense, he could make headway this season.

The James duo and LA will have a few days to prepare for their next contest, a Sunday night road matchup against the Jazz.