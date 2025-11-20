If ever Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey gets tired of playing basketball, he should try his luck at football. Or even rugby, perhaps?

The Bulls escaped the Portland Trail Blazers, 122-121, on Wednesday after Nikola Vucevic drilled the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer, sending Moda Center into total despair.

Chicago extended its lead in the third quarter after outscoring Portland, 36-24. Part of that was Isaac Okoro's layup courtesy of a full-court assist from Giddey. It displayed Giddey's vision, as he capitalized on the Trail Blazers' slow defense.

Josh Giddey with a FULL-COURT dime to Isaac Okoro for the and-1

If you squint really hard, Giddey looked like Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams for a moment.

The 23-year-old Giddey is having an All-Star-type campaign, averaging career-highs of 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 9.7 assists. The Bulls have unleashed his potential since acquiring him from a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season.

While he may have lost his chance at winning a title with the Thunder, Giddey has been playing top-level basketball in Chicago, unlike in Oklahoma City, where he was forced to a minimized role behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

Giddey's playmaking and high IQ have created a more dynamic offense for the Bulls. His past-first mentality has helped Vucevic, Coby White, Matas Buzelis, and Ayo Dosunmu to flourish on offense. He is not too shabby on defense as well as he can disrupt the passing lanes.

Chicago almost blew a 21-point lead as the Trail Blazers mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter. But Vucevic and White came up big in the clutch to secure their eighth victory in 14 outings.