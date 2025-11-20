Tampa Bay Buccaneers star signal caller Baker Mayfield has never hidden how much he enjoys being a girl dad. His 19-month-old daughter, Kova Jade, has become a staple in the Mayfield household and in many of the family’s online posts. But now, the Pro Bowl QB is preparing for a new chapter.

Earlier this week, Baker and his wife, Emily, announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child, a boy due in April. Their post featured Kova holding a sonogram while wearing a “Big Sis” shirt, paired with the caption, “New addition coming April 2026, and we couldn’t feel luckier.”

During his recent press conference, Mayfield explained how the couple opted for a quiet, intimate moment when finding out their baby’s gender. He also shared how often people immediately ask whether he will let his future son follow in his football footsteps.

“We did just a little private reveal,” Mayfield said. ”Just the fam. But yeah, obviously fun. Everybody is like, ‘Are you going to let him play football?’ Do whatever you want.”

But the moment that grabbed the most attention came shortly after, when Mayfield jokingly acknowledged what life with a baby boy might be like. When discussing Emily’s pregnancy and the upcoming addition to their family, the Tampa Bay quarterback didn’t hold back.

“My parents didn’t want me to play football at a certain point, when your kid wants to do something you encourage him to do whatever he wants to do…I’m going to have a little s**thead on my hands,” Mayfield said.

On the field, the Buccaneers (6-4) are looking to bounce back after their second straight loss, a 44-32 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. Mayfield delivered a steady performance with 16-of-28 passing for 173 yards, a touchdown and an interception, plus a rushing score.

As Tampa Bay prepares for a high-powered Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, the Bucs look to regain their footing in the NFC playoff race.