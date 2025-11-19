LeBron James returned to action for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night after missing the first 14 games of the season with sciatica. The 40-year-old finished with 11 points and 12 assists in the Lakers' 140-126 victory over the Utah Jazz, securing his double-double in the fourth quarter to officially start his record 23rd NBA season.

In the locker room, James spoke about his chemistry with the revamped Lakers roster. The four-time champion didn't hide his frustration with the question.

“I can fit in with anybody. I don't even understand why that was even a question. What's wrong with these people out here? I can fit in right away with anybody,” James said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“I can fit in with anybody.” LeBron James on the instant passing chemistry he had with some of his new teammates tonight. pic.twitter.com/LvNAzuXleE — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The response wasn't surprising given his track record. James has spent two decades adapting his game to different teammates, from Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in Cleveland.

His preparation during his absence was evident in his performance. James spent those 14 games studying film and mapping out how he could contribute once healthy.

Article Continues Below

“Just watching the guys in the first 14 games, I was just putting myself in a position while I was watching the games of how I can help the team and how I can be successful to help those guys,” he explained.

The Lakers had posted a 10-4 record without him, leading to questions about roster balance. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal had expressed concerns about whether James' return might disrupt Austin Reaves' offensive rhythm.

Those concerns vanished quickly. James, Luka Doncic, and Reaves operated in sync throughout the victory. Dončić finished with 37 points while Reaves added 26, both benefiting from James' court vision and passing.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick praised James' unselfish approach in his return game. The all-time leading scorer also passed Reggie Miller for sixth place on the career three-pointers made list during the contest.

The Lakers improved to 11-4 with the victory. James proved his point about fitting in, silencing doubts with a performance that elevated an already dangerous team.