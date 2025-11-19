As the Los Angeles Lakers improved to 11–4 following a 140–126 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, a newly surfaced statistic has further emphasized the disparity in the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles and brought Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.

A graphic posted by ClutchPoints on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealed that Deandre Ayton has logged more total minutes for the Lakers this season than Davis has for Dallas — despite Ayton arriving as a buyout signing and Davis being the marquee acquisition in the Doncic trade. Ayton has played 425 minutes over 14 games with Los Angeles, while Davis has managed just 415 minutes across 14 appearances with the Mavericks dating back to February.

Ayton, 27, signed with the Lakers this offseason after reaching a buyout agreement with the Portland Trail Blazers. He has since become a consistent contributor for Los Angeles, averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting a career-best 69.9% from the field in 30.4 minutes per game. Against Utah, Ayton recorded 20 points, 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block while shooting 10-for-13 in 30 minutes.

Deandre Ayton has played a total of 425 minutes in 14 games with the Lakers this season 🙌 Anthony Davis has played a total of 415 minutes in 14 games with the Mavs since being traded for Luka Doncic 😳 pic.twitter.com/mMlXDNYoVB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2025

Injuries and trade rumors cloud Anthony Davis’ Mavericks tenure

Davis, on the other hand, has been limited to just five appearances this season. The 32-year-old averaged 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks across those contests, but has not played since Oct. 29, when he exited the Mavericks’ win over the Indiana Pacers after just seven minutes due to a calf strain.

The Mavericks provided a medical update on Sunday, stating Davis would be re-evaluated in 7–10 days. In the meantime, Dallas has continued to struggle, falling to 4–11 and currently sitting 13th in the Western Conference after a 120–96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

According to a report from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks are now expected to explore trade options for Davis ahead of the deadline. MacMahon noted that several team sources anticipate Dallas testing the market for the 10-time All-Star as part of its broader reevaluation process.

The comparison between Ayton and Davis — combined with Doncic’s dominant play in Los Angeles — has only amplified criticism of the Mavericks’ decision-making. Doncic is currently averaging 34.6 points, 9.0 assists, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game, anchoring the Lakers to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and drawing early MVP consideration.