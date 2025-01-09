Southern California is dealing with devastating wildfires at the moment, and Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick is reportedly among those who lost their homes due to the catastrophic event, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Charania revealed the news after reporting that the NBA postponed the scheduled Lakers' game against the Charlotte Hornets in Los Angeles on Thursday night. It remains to be seen when the Lakers will play their next game at home. They are scheduled to play the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night in LA as of this story's writing.

As for Redick, the Lakers head coach addressed the situation while speaking to reporters before Tuesday's game in Dallas against the Mavericks.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now,” Redick told reporters before the game on Tuesday night. “That's where I live. Our family and my wife's family, my wife's twin sister, they've evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things… I know a lot of people are scared… Thoughts and prayers for sure. I hope everybody stays safe.”

JJ Redick has yet to address Charania's report on Thursday.

The NBA will proceed with caution in reference to upcoming games in Los Angeles. It is worth noting that the Los Angeles Clippers are scheduled to play the Hornets on Saturday, but that game is likely in question given the current situation in Southern California.

The last thing on anyone's mind in Southern California is basketball right now. According to the Los Angeles Times, thousands of people have lost their homes and five people have died.

It is a tragic situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the devastating wildfires in Southern California.