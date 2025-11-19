The Los Angeles Lakers notched their third straight win with a 140-126 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. LeBron James made his season debut for the Lakers, and teammate Luka Doncic was clear on how the veteran made his mark in his first contest of the campaign.

“He does things that other people can’t,” Doncic told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin after the game. “He’s here to help us all.”

James tallied 11 points, three rebounds, and 12 assists on the night. He played 30 minutes and later said that he will attempt to relish this season.

“Just staying in the moment,” James told Dan Woike of The Athletic. “Obviously where I’m at in my career and where I’m at in Year 23 and understanding that there’s not many more games for me — I don’t know when that is, but just staying in the moment and just appreciating the opportunity to go out and play the game that I love to play and be around a great group.”

Doncic was also key to the Lakers’ win. The 26-year-old posted 37 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 11-of-22 from the field. Despite his own performance, he seemed to be captivated by what James could offer the group.

Article Continues Below

“For a first game, he looked amazing,” Doncic told Spectrum SportsNet. “He's gonna keep getting in a rhythm and he's gonna help us a lot.”

Before James’ return, questions swirled regarding how he would fit alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves. While the sample size is still small, the four-time champion has s

“I can fit in with anybody,” James said. “I don’t even understand why that was a question. What’s wrong with these people? I can ride with anybody.”

The Lakers are 11-4 on the season. They will be back in action on Sunday in Utah against the Jazz.