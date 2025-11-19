On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their third straight win with a blowout home victory over the Utah Jazz. This game marked the season debut for Lakers star LeBron James, who returned from his injury to score 11 points in the victory.

The Lakers are hoping to join their crosstown friends, the Los Angeles Dodgers, as champions in the City of Angels, and recently, James spoke on his amazement of Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani during the Dodgers' win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

“If I sent y'all a message and said that a guy struck out ten batters in an NLCS, you guys would be like ‘oh, that was a hell of a game by that pitcher. Wow.' And if I sent a separate text and said that in that same game, another guy came in and had three home runs in that same game… the same guy did that. He did both of those,” said James, per the Mind The Game Podcast (via Dodgers Nation on X, formerly Twitter).

Indeed, Shohei Ohtani's Game 4 performance against the Brewers quickly joined the short list of best performances in MLB history, showcasing both aspects of the star's dominant repertoire.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are hoping to join the Dodgers by winning a championship this season, and so far, it looks like they might just be capable of at least competing for one.

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves have both put up some Herculean stat lines so far this season, and while there might be a slight adjustment period as James integrates himself into the fold, there's no question that Los Angeles is a much more dangerous team with the game's all-time leading scorer in the lineup.

In any case, the Lakers will next take the floor on Sunday for a rematch against the Jazz in Utah.