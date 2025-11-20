LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers continued their strong start to the season, improving to 11-4 following their 140-126 win against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, a game in which LeBron James made his season debut after returning from a nerve injury. While the high-scoring game may not completely indicate it, the Lakers’ defense was a huge part of the win, and it’s something that Deandre Ayton has come to realize is one of the team’s strengths.

“I’m starting to realize this team, what gets us going is our defensive stops. That’s what keeps our momentum push,” Ayton said following the win. “You got dudes like Marcus [Smart], Bron [LeBron] when he comes out there, he’s trying to protect the rim, and Jax [Jaxson Hayes] bringing that energy. . .closing out possessions, that’s what gets everybody riled up and going.”

For his part, Deandre Ayton has added to the Lakers’ defense as a solid rim deterrent early in this season. Through the team’s first 15 games, Ayton is in the top-five on the roster in terms of defensive rating at 114.4, as per StatMuse. That actually ties him with Marcus Smart who is one of the Lakers’ leaders on the defensive end.

Overall, Ayton has been a huge plus for the Lakers, thriving in his role as the team’s starting center. He’s appeared in 14 games at a little over 30 minutes per game. He’s averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 rebounds with splits of 69.9 percent shooting from the field and 56.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

LeBron James’ impact on Lakers defense

As mentioned by Ayton, LeBron James is one of the players on the roster who helps set the tone for the team’s defense. Last season, Lakers head coach JJ Redick often called James the quarterback of the team’s defense. With James returning from injury, as well as the added wear and tear of playing an unprecedented 23rd season in the league, Redick discussed how his role defensively might look this year.

“I think it’ll be similar to last year. We’re not going to ask him to chase around primary scorers for 40 minutes a game, it’s just not what he’s able to do. . .It’s him being just the voice, the communicator for our defense, providing the necessary physicality in terms of his shifts and close outs,” Redick said prior to the Utah game. “He was the best we had on our team last year, so he’s capable of doing all that stuff. His ability to execute what we’re trying to do is at a very high level. And I’m sure any coach that’s had him, he’s been an able to do that on the defensive end.”