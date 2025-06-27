After the conclusion of the NBA Draft, there are always talented players that go undrafted and end up signing free agent contracts with teams. These deals give teams the opportunity to evaluate players during summer league, and possibly into training camp. Right after the NBA Draft concluded, the Lakers made multiple roster signings to that end.

The Lakers added to their summer league roster with the signing of former North Carolina guard RJ Davis, as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, and the signing of former Texas wing Arthur Kaluma, as per Dan Woike of The Athletic.

Both players signed Exhibit 10 contracts with the Lakers. An Exhibit 10 deal is a non-guaranteed deal essentially for training camp and allowing teams to convert those deals to two-way contracts, or assign them to their G League affiliate before the start of the regular season. Following the NBA Draft, the Lakers already filled one two-way contract spot with the signing of Eric Dixon.

Both Kaluma and Davis seem to be long-shots to ultimately make the Lakers’ final roster, but they’ll both get an opportunity to showcase their talent during summer league next month. If anything it’s highly likely they both end up on South Bay following training camp.

Davis spent all five of his seasons of college basketball eligibility at North Carolina. In his final season, he appeared in 37 games for the Tar Heels at a little over 34 minutes per game. He averaged 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds. 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 41.3 percent shooting from the field, 35.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Kaluma’s college basketball journey was little more like the average college experience in the era of the transfer portal. He began his college career at Creighton where he played two seasons before transferring to Kansas State. He then transferred to Texas for his final year of college.

This past season, Kaluma appeared in 33 games for the Longhorns at a little voer 29 minutes per game. He averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists with splits of 46.2 percent shooting from the field, 35.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

As summer league draws near, it’s likely the Lakers continue to make a few more similar signings to fill out their roster. These signings will play alongside Bronny James and rookie Adou Thiero whom the Lakers selected with the No. 36 overall pick in the draft.