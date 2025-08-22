The Minnesota Vikings are approaching Week 1 with some question marks at the wide receiver position. Vikings starter Jordan Addison was suspended for three games due to a DUI. Jalen Nailor is dealing with an injury as well, and even superstar Justin Jefferson was nursing a hamstring injury, although he returned to Vikings practice recently.

With that, the Vikings are reportedly exploring the market for some wide receiver help, and veteran Adam Thielen's name has popped up in a potential return to Minnesota.

This season, quarterback JJ McCarthy is set to make his first start after missing his entire rookie year with a torn meniscus. Unfortunately, the injuries to the WR position make things a little more difficult.

However, the former Michigan QB doesn't seem too bothered by the injury issues, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

“The process doesn't change too much, but if it is a guy that hasn't been with the offense in a long time, or hasn't been with this particular group, you just kind of emphasize the play more. You kind of check in with them like, ‘Hey, you got it?' Little stuff like that. The process doesn't really change, but you just add little tweaks here and there to make sure that everyone is on the same page,” McCarthy said.

In the Vikings' latest preseason game against the New England Patriots, it was Tim Jones who led the way with five receptions for 68 yards. Jeshaun Jones and Tai Felton were the only other WRs to record more than one reception.

Regarding the depth at the position, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said they are waiting to see who steps up, per Seifert.

“Guys have done some things and stepped up at times, and at other times, we'd like guys to show that they're putting themselves ahead of the rest. It's going to be kind of a continued thing as we go here, based on our receiver situation, to see who is really going to step up and kind of fill one or two roles that we're going to need, especially early in the year,” Phillips said.

The Vikings finish the preseason on Friday against the Tennessee Titans, but all eyes will be on them as they try and make a WR addition going into Week 1.