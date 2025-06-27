The Los Angeles Lakers potentially grabbed one of the steals of the 2025 NBA Draft when they selected Adou Thiero with the No. 36 overall pick. Using a series of trades, the Lakers moved up in the draft from No. 55 and ended up with a player who could conceivably help them immediately. But the team’s good fortunes didn’t end there. Following the conclusion of the NBA Draft, the Lakers managed to sign Eric Dixon, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Eric Dixon went undrafted in the NBA Draft and he landed with the Lakers on a two-way contract. Even though Dixon signed a two-way deal, is spot on the Lakers’ opening night roster isn’t guaranteed. With two-way deals not counting against the salary cap, NBA teams often opt to rotate players even before the start of the regular season.

What is safe to say is that Dixon will likely get to play alongside Thiero during summer league in Las Vegas next month. Dixon was the NCAA’s leading scorer last season at 23.3 points per game. He was an AP Third Team All-American and an NABC Third Team All-American.

Article Continues Below

In today’s day and age of the transfer portal, Dixon was somewhat of a revelation, staying at Villanova for all five of his seasons of college basketball eligibility. By his sophomore season, he was regular in the starting lineup.

In addition to Dixon’s nation-leading points per game, he also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 45.1 percent shooting from the field, 40.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Last season, the Lakers had Christian Koloko, Trey Jemison and Jordan Goodwin on two-way contracts. Goodwin eventually earned a standard contract in time for the playoffs.

Should Dixon remain on the roster by the start of the season, he will likely get plenty of live game reps in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.