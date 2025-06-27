As has been the case since the Los Angeles Lakers first signed LeBron James in 2018, there is substantial pressure on general manager Rob Pelinka and the front office to make impactful moves in the offseason. The Purple and Gold hopes it just completed one at the 2025 NBA Draft. LA traded the No. 45 pick and cash considerations to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the right to select wing Adou Thiero with the No. 36 overall selection, via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

The former Arkansas Razorbacks star brings excellent athleticism and versatility to the Lakers, something the team seriously requires after dealing away Anthony Davis in the mammoth Luka Doncic trade. John Calipari-coached players have flourished in the NBA over the last decade and a half — one just won both Finals MVP and regular season MVP honors — and Pelinka obviously believes Thiero has the traits to become a valuable component on this team.

What Adou Thiero can do for the Lakers

Article Continues Below

Three different franchises laid claim to the No. 36 pick before it landed in Los Angeles. The Brooklyn Nets sent the previously unknown asset to the Phoenix Suns, who used it to grab Rasheer Fleming at No. 31 after making a move with the Timberwolves. If Thiero develops an acceptable jump shot (25.6 percent from 3-point range), those teams may regret not taking him when they had the chance.

The 21-year-old played sparingly with Kentucky during the first two years of his collegiate career, but he blossomed into an undeniable force after following Calipari to Fayetteville. Adou Thiero averaged 15.8 points on 54.5 percent shooting with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 27 games last season.

Arkansas' scoring leader suffered a knee injury in late February and missed almost the entirety of his squad's NCAA Tournament run. He logged only five minutes in the Razorbacks' brutal Sweet Sixteen loss to Texas Tech.

Fans are still thinking about how far Arkansas could have gone if the 6-foot-8 Pennsylvania native was healthy. The Lakers are counting on Thiero to help them fulfill their own postseason ambitions. He aims to become a key part of this transitioning era of LA basketball.