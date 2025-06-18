Former LA Lakers star Lamar Odom posted a heartfelt tribute for Kobe Bryant on the eve of what is the 15th anniversary of the purple and gold's 2010 NBA championship. Led by the late Kobe Bryant and 6-time All-Star Pau Gasol, the Lakers defeated a stacked Boston Celtics lineup featuring the likes of Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and a 23-year-old Rajon Rondo 4-3.

Odom, who was a key contributor to the title run, posted two pictures on Instagram. The first one featured multiple stars, including Bryant, Gasol, Metta World Peace, and Shannon Brown. The second one captured Kobe Bryant's celebration during the NBA Finals against the Celtics. However, it was the caption that included a touching throwback.

Odom addressed that it had been 15 years since he and the Lakers landed their 16th championship. However, to the now 45-year-old, it feels more like five.

“I was told it's been 15 years since we got the championship 🏆, but it feels like 5🤯🫡🫡. This crew will forever be my brothas!!! Miss you Bean,” he wrote.

Kobe Bryant, whose full name is Kobe Bean Bryant, tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Largely seen as the best-ever player in Lakers' history, Bryant won what was his 5th and final NBA championship over a glittering 20-year career. Kobe averaged 27 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the regular season, numbers that increased to 29.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in the playoffs.

Kobe was named the Finals MVP for the second consecutive year, with Pau Gasol emerging as the second All-Star from the outfit. The Spaniard returned with 19.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game from the postseason, which was after a 57-25 regular season showing. Odom himself played a key role.

A regular contributor from the bench, he started 35 games that season, registering 16.3 points and 10.2 rebounds on 57.3% shooting. Furthermore, Odom came off the bench in 47 games, averaging 13 points and 7.5 rebounds, maintaining a healthy 40.2% shooting from the 3-point zone.

The LA Lakers have since won the championship only once, which came in 2021 with a team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.