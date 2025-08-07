As Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter is playing both sides of the ball during training camp, which is going to be the plan in actual games, there's no doubt some questions and concerns with him. With people questioning if the Jaguars will play Hunter both ways against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason debut, the rookie comments on how rough it is to play both on offense and defense.

Hunter would make an appearance on “Up and Adams” with Kay Adams, where she asked how hard it is to be a two-way player. It would lead to a blunt answer from Hunter, saying that it is “not hard at all.”

“It’s not hard at all. If I'm being honest,” Hunter said. “The first off day that we’ve had, I came back and did both sides. That’s the only thing that got to me. But after that, I’ve been good.”

“Like I’ve said, after the first off day, I got a little tired,” Hunter continued. “I didn’t do what I needed to do during that off day, but I bounced back the next day, so I was good.”

“It's not hard at all.” ‘The Unicorn' ™️ Travis Hunter on what it's been like going through training camp as a two-way player 🔥@heykayadams | @TravisHunterJr | @Jaguars #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/zAFbk1Hto3 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 7, 2025

Jaguars' Travis Hunter on the hardest part of playing both sides

Article Continues Below

“Just the playbook,” Hunter said. “You’ve got to understand the playbook. Me, coming from college, we just had a lot of hand signals and we understood what we had to do. But just the playbook, I’m well in my playbook on understanding a lot more things that I didn’t understand before the process.”

While Jacksonville seemed to have eased Hunter into playing offense and defense, it won't be too far away before he shows off his elite abilities. According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, Hunter will play both sides against Pittsburgh in the preseason opener.

“Travis Hunter will make his two-way debut Saturday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers in both teams' preseason opener,” DiRocco reported.

At any rate, Hunter is looking to help the Jaguars improve after finishing 4-13, which put them third in the AFC South as they open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Carolina Panthers.