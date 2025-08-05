Dwyane Wade revealed this week that he originally planned to sign with the Chicago Bulls during the 2010 NBA offseason before a phone call from LeBron James changed everything and redirected him back to the Miami Heat.

Speaking on the OGs Show with former teammates Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, Wade explained that returning home to Chicago was his mindset before James made his pitch.

“I was like man, I’m going back home – I’m going to Chicago,” Wade said. “I played seven years here, I won a championship, it’s time.”

The 13-time All-Star and 2006 NBA Finals MVP said that Miami was still under consideration, but it was James who shifted the course of his free agency.

“For me that was my mentality going into free agency outside of Miami,” Wade continued. “Of course, Miami was still in there for me, but I got that call man, I got that call from No.6.”

Miller, who was also involved in the free agency discussions that summer, responded during the interview, “I was shocked when that happened.”

“You and me both,” Wade replied. “And plus it’s my favorite person outside of Kob like to compete against. I’m not thinking about playing with him – I love our matchups. And then I got a call and the call was Bron was on the call, I was on the call, our agents were on the call and they was explaining to us on that call that the Miami Heat quietly had did enough so they can get three star players.”

Dwyane Wade reflects on LeBron James’ call that sparked Heat dynasty and ended Bulls dream

Wade, James, and Chris Bosh would ultimately come together to form the Heat’s “Big Three,” launching one of the most successful runs in modern NBA history. The trio led Miami to four straight NBA Finals appearances from 2011 to 2014, winning back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

James, who now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, recently opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season. The 40-year-old is set to begin his 23rd NBA season this fall.

Wade’s comments add new perspective to what could have been a major shift in NBA history. The Chicago native, who did eventually play for the Bulls in the 2016–17 season, appeared intent on teaming up with 2011 MVP Derrick Rose during the peak of Rose’s career.

The Bulls finished the 2010–11 season with the best record in the league, led by Rose, Luol Deng, and Joakim Noah. Adding Wade to that group could have drastically changed the Eastern Conference landscape during the early 2010s.

Instead, the Heat’s core dominated the East, routinely clashing with Boston, Chicago, and Indiana en route to their Finals appearances. The trio of Wade, James, and Bosh helped redefine the player empowerment era and superteam model across the league.

Wade was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023. The Heat retired his No. 3 jersey in 2020, cementing his legacy as the most iconic player in franchise history.