With a ton of hype surrounding the fitness around a reinvented version of Luka Doncic, all eyes will be on the Los Angeles Lakers as they try to maximize the era of Luka and LeBron. Doncic has been preparing diligently all offseason, expected to take the court this season in his latest signature sneakers from Jordan Brand, the Jordan Luka 4. Receiving his own secondary sneaker line, the latest Jordan Luka .77 sneaker arrives in “Bright Mango.”

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Jordan Luka .77 released alongside the Jordan Luka 4 in April 2025 as the latest iteration in Doncic's signature line. The sleek combo of sneakers offers consumers an added silhouette with differing performance capabilities, opting for a more stripped-down and speed-centric feel to the Luka. 77.

The shoes have oftentimes released in dual colorways, but this latest drop remains exclusive to the .77 as we see a “Bright Mango” scheme take center stage. The shoes releases just a few days ago and are currently available through Jordan Brand.

Jordan Luka .77 “Bright Mango”

Arriving in a simple combination of Bright Mango/Black, the color really pops on this pair in contrast with the black detailing. The uppers are made from varying levels of cushioning and mesh, offering breathability and a lightweight feel to the sneaker. We see the updated Nike Air Zoom outsole, a unique component from the typical Luka 4, as this shoe is catered to withstand the wear-and-tear of outdoor courts and outdoor usage. Finally, we see Doncic's “LD” logo across the tongue in black to finish the look.

While this release isn't paired with a similar Jordan Luka 4, we can expect new colorways of the Luka 4 to release in preparation for the upcoming season and throughout.

The Jordan Luka .77 “Bright Mango” is now available via Nike for $105, offering one of the lowest price points for any high-performing basketball sneaker on the market. The shoes are available in adult and GS sizing in ample quantities, so don't sleep on picking up a pair today!