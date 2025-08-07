Green Bay Packers fans might have reason to worry—or maybe not—but Xavier McKinney appears to approach things cautiously. The Packers will be without their All-Pro safety for the remainder of training camp and possibly the entire preseason. McKinney confirmed on Thursday that a lingering calf injury will keep him sidelined temporarily. However, he made it clear his goal is to return in time for the regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions.

The defensive back explained that the discomfort had been “lingering over time ” but was relieved they caught it early.

“I'm glad we caught it when we caught it, so trying to take it slow,” McKinney said according to MSN. “But I'll be ready when it's time to go,” the 25-year-old added, adding that the injury is minor enough to manage carefully and remaining confident he'll be available for Week 1.

Despite the setback, Green Bay has chosen to be cautious with McKinney and several others, particularly during the preseason. After participating on Wednesday, he did not practice on Thursday, joining a growing list of key players dealing with minor injuries. Wide receiver Jayden Reed and center Elgton Jenkins were also held out on Thursday and are expected to miss Saturday's preseason game.

The Packers still plan to play most of their starters against the New York Jets, but those who didn't practice Thursday—including McKinney—are unlikely to suit up. Head coach Matt LaFleur continues to manage roster availability with a measured approach as the team prepares for its three-game preseason slate.

McKinney isn't the only defensive starter dealing with an injury. Cornerback Nate Hobbs recently underwent knee surgery but is also expected to be ready for the season opener. In the meantime, Green Bay's depth at safety will be tested, with Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Kitan Oladapo, Zayne Anderson, and Omar Brown—who leads the team in interceptions during camp—likely to see more first-team reps.

McKinney joined the Packers this offseason on a four-year, $67 million deal after an All-Pro campaign in 2023. He led the defense with eight interceptions and quickly emerged as a vocal presence in the secondary. While the team monitors his recovery, all signs point toward McKinney being ready when Green Bay kicks off its season on September 7.