Ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants completed another training camp session on Thursday. The upcoming season is an important one for the Giants. If the team continues its recent play from the last couple of seasons, then wholesale changes could occur at any point. After Thursday's session, New York rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart spoke about his mindset before his preseason debut to the press, including Giants beat reporter Ralph Vacchiano, who posted the exchange on X (formerly Twitter).

Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart on craving the spotlight and waiting his turn. 👇 pic.twitter.com/b6FA2VB05q — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) August 7, 2025

"Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart on craving the spotlight and waiting his turn," posted Vacchiano after the team's training camp session Thursday.

Dart's mindset is indeed a perfect one. The Giants have a packed quarterback room, as GM Joe Schoen remade the position following a rough 2024 season. Dart was selected with the 25th overall selection after the team traded back into the first round of this past April's NFL Draft. Veteran Russell Wilson was signed to be the starting signal caller, while Jameis Winston was brought in as well. The three quarterbacks joined holdover Tommy DeVito, who was up and down during his time filling in at the position the last couple seasons. Will one of these signal callers seize the role long term?

Jaxson Dart hopes to standout amid crowded Giants QB room

Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll hope that if one of them does, it's Dart. The former Ole Miss standout rose throughout the draft process and could use time to develop. The ideal scenario would be for Wilson and/or Winston to start the majority of this season, and possibly next year as well. If that plan leads to more success for New York, then it's likely that Schoen and Daboll will see year five of their reign.

However, a lot of things will have to go right for the Giants to happen. The team plays in one of the NFL's deepest divisions. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders represented the NFC in the conference's title game. The Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs to capture another Lombardi Trophy this past February. If New York wants to improve in 2025, they must get past them and the Dallas Cowboys. If they can't, then don't be surprised to see Dart under center sooner rather than later.