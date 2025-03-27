The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers in a thriller on Wednesday night, 120-119. The finish was as exciting as any basketball fan could ever ask for as LeBron James once again put his Superman cape on and came to the Lakers' rescue.

But it was no ordinary game for James. In fact, it was quite the opposite. But we'll get there.

Late in the fourth quarter, it appeared as though Los Angeles had the game in hand. Rui Hachimura drained back-to-back triples to give the Lakers a six-point lead with two minutes remaining.

Then the game turned on its head.

Tyrese Haliburton scored five of his 16 points in the final 60 seconds, including an and-one to give his team the lead with 42 seconds left. Haliburton was exceptional on Wednesday, racking up 18 assists, two steals, and a block to go with his 16 points.

Both teams missed shots on their next possession, setting the stage for James.

LeBron kicked the ball to Doncic at the top of the key. As the final seconds dwindled, Luka attempted a floater in the lane that went rim, backboard, rim and out.

But James, being who he is, followed the play and tipped the ball in with milliseconds remaining on the clock for the victory.

LEBRON JAMES TIPS IT IN AT THE BUZZER FOR THE LAKERS WIN 🚨 LA snaps their 3-game losing streak.pic.twitter.com/TzB9WyzbvD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The fans in attendance were in disbelief, as they thought they had won the game. The referees had to go look at the tape to confirm. The basket was good, snapping Los Angeles' three-game losing streak.

LeBron James Makes Amends

Up until the final second of the game, it was a night to forget for James.

LeBron did not make a single basket during the first quarter for the first time since 2010. Yes, you read that right. It had been 15 years. It was only the fifth time in his career that he missed every shot of the opening stanza.

Things did not get much better as the game progressed.

LeBron tied Doncic with a team-high 38 minutes on the floor. But he finished with just 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting.

No one will remember that though. James' tip in at the buzzer is all anyone will remember from the crucial win. With the victory, the Lakers climbed into a tie with the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.