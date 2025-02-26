Although most NBA fans were understandably focused on Luka Doncic's first game against the Dallas Mavericks since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, this was a big night for LeBron James as well. He watched close friend Anthony Davis, a player with whom he led LA to a championship in 2020, sit on the opposing bench on Tuesday night. The all-time scoring king was not rattled, however.

James and Doncic got into a groove, displaying an impressive on-court familiarity with each other after playing just a handful of games as active teammates. The latter recorded an undeniably euphoric triple-double, while the former took over in the fourth quarter to push the Lakers to a 107-99 victory over a shorthanded yet gritty Mavs squad.

James totaled 27 points and 12 rebounds in 37 minutes and was a menace in the low post. He made crucial dunks late in the game and played a major role in thwarting a Dallas comeback win. Although the offensive statistics tell a strong story, head coach JJ Redick wants to spotlight another aspect of James' game that he believes is getting a tad overlooked.

“This is not an exaggeration,” Redick said at the postgame press conference, via @ohnohedidnt24. “If you watch our basketball team every night for the last 6 weeks or so, LeBron is playing at an All-NBA defense level. People may have perceptions of what he is as a defender. I watch it every night.”

https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1894626296891609576

LeBron James is coming through when Lakers need him most

This is not the first time the Lakers HC has banged the table for the 40-year-old's defensive prowess. Earlier in the year, James' plus-minus was abysmal, and his defensive performance appeared to be a key reason why. That is no longer the case. The four-time Finals MVP is reminding fans that he is a five-time All-Defensive First-Team selection who can devastate opponents on both ends of the floor.

James may not attain that specific accolade this season, but his complete effort is propelling Los Angeles up the Western Conference standings. The consensus was that the franchise improved its long-term outlook by acquiring the 25-year-old Luka Doncic but worsened its immediate championship ambitions by dealing away Anthony Davis. James has prevented that fear from being realized thus far.

Since the star big man headed to Dallas, the Lakers are surprisingly the stingiest team in the paint. JJ Redick pinpointed the main cause for the sustained success in that area. The Mavericks were without their best frontcourt forces, but LA limited three-time MVP Nikola Jokic to only 12 points in Saturday's blowout win against the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James is exemplifying amazing efficiency and intensity on offense and defense right now. It will be difficult for him to keep it up all the way to June, but if he can, the Lakers (35-21) should be firmly in the championship conversation.