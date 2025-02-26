LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers gave Anthony Davis a warm welcome at his old stomping grounds Tuesday night.

Davis, now with the Dallas Mavericks, was back at Crypto.com Arena for the first time since getting traded to the Mavs in early February. In his return to Hollywood, Davis was given a video tribute by the Lakers during a break in the game. He also acknowledged the cheers from the crowd which was very appreciative of the presence of the 10-time NBA All-Star, who was in street clothes due to an injury.

Following the Lakers' 107-99 win over the Mavericks, LeBron James showed some more love to his former running mate.

“One of my best friends… It was great to see him get that recognition,” James said during the postgame press conference.

James and Davis had a memorable time together as a Lakers duo. In five-plus seasons as Lakers teammates, the two led the team to multiple appearances in the NBA playoffs, including one that culminated in an NBA championship in 2020. They also spearheaded the Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs where they reached the Western Conference finals.

They weren't quite the Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal duo but James and Davis still had quite a run together in Tinseltown.

LeBron James, Lakers take care of business against the Mavericks

As for the game, James and the Lakers simply got the better of the undermanned Mavericks. Things could have been much different had Dallas been much healthier, as the Mavs were forced to play against their former franchise star in Luka Doncic and the Lakers without Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II due to injuries. With such a thin frontcourt, the Mavericks got carved up inside by the James and company, who scored 52 points in the paint to just 34 by Dallas.

James powered Los Angeles with another scintillating performance, scoring 27 points to go with 12 boards, three assists and a steal in 37 minutes of action. Meanwhile, Doncic had his revenge game on Dallas, dropping a triple-double in his first game against the Mavs since his trade to LA, racking up 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists with three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes of action.

The Lakers have now won nine of their last 11 games and all of their last three outings.