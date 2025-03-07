Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James confronted ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, which has many speculating about the context of the exchange. Many believe it was over James' son, Bronny James, as Smith has been critical toward the Lakers' prospect. In January, Smith asked LeBron to the Bronny charade, stating the second-round draft pick didn't belong in the NBA.

A video of the confrontation went viral on social media, and Legion Hoops suggests it was about James' son, Bronny, per X, formerly Twitter.

“keep my son out of this s***,” the post says.

Then, James walks off the floor after the Lakers' 113-109 overtime win against the Knicks.

 