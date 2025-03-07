The Los Angeles Lakers extended their win streak to eight games with a 113-109 overtime victory against the New York Knicks on Thursday night, improving their season record to 40-21. However, a postgame confrontation between LeBron James and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quickly went viral.

James, who recorded a near triple-double with 31 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, and a block, was seen confronting Smith courtside. On Friday morning’s episode of First Take, Smith addressed the situation, explaining that the four-time NBA champion approached him regarding comments about his son, Bronny James.

“That was LeBron James coming up to me unexpectedly, I might add… to confront me about making sure that I mind what I say about his son [Bronny],” Smith said.

Smith elaborated on his decision to speak about the incident, stating that he initially had no plans to address it but felt compelled to do so after the clip gained widespread attention.

“I thought long and hard about this over the last few hours because I had no intention of talking about this at all. The reason why was because it was a one-on-one, I wouldn't say a conversation, but it was a one-on-one confrontation,” Smith said. “But then I wake up and everybody from ESPN, my agent, and everybody else were sending me that this thing had gone viral. So ultimately, it was unavoidable and that is why I have to discuss it now.”

Stephen A. Smith describes LeBron James’ confrontation after the Lakers' win as a father defending his son

Smith acknowledged James' perspective, emphasizing that the interaction was not about basketball but about a father defending his son.

“That wasn't a basketball player confronting me, that was a parent, that was a father, and I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard,” Smith said. “By all accounts, he’s obviously a wonderful family man and a wonderful father who cares very deeply about his son.”

He also suggested that James may have misunderstood or misinterpreted some of his past remarks.

“Based on some of the comments he had heard, or shall I say I think he thought he heard – he clearly took exception, some of the things he heard me say, and he confronted me about it,” Smith said.

Smith further noted that James could have reached out privately instead of addressing him in public.

“For the record, his agent, his friend, Rich Paul, has my number, Maverick Carter has my number, LeBron James knows how to get in contact with me if he wanted to – he never called, because had he called and wanted to talk to me, I would’ve accepted that call,” Smith said. “Had he wanted to see me, I would’ve flown out and would’ve had a conversation man to man, but that is not what he elected to do. Instead, he elected to confront me while I was sitting courtside – he walked right up to me and said what he had to say and apparently, he feels like I was slighting his son.”

The Lakers concluded their six-game homestand with a perfect record and will begin a four-game road trip on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics (45-18).