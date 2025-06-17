It does not appear as though LeBron James is ready to retire quite yet, and his children seem to be on the same page.

The Los Angeles Lakers star recently said that his knee feels good after suffering a sprained ligament during the NBA playoffs. James looking to be at 100 percent by the time training camp begins. Despite retirement questions swirling, his children are not looking for him to call it a day.

“They're like, ‘Dad, continue on your dream. This is your dream. Continue on your focus. You've been here for us this whole time,'” James said. “When you have that type of support … it makes it a lot easier.”

The 40-year-old is coming off a season that saw him average 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds and earn an All-NBA selection. The four-time champion was also able to play alongside his son, Bronny James, and fulfill a wish he had spoken about for a long time.

LeBron James knows his career is nearing its end, but also said it would be “insane” to stay active long enough to play with his youngest son, Bryce, who will be draft-eligible in 2026.

“At this point of my career, you think about when the end is. That's human nature,” he said. “You think, is it this year? Or next year? Those thoughts always creep into your mind at this point of the journey. But I have not given it a specific timetable, date. I'm seeing how my body and family reacts too.”

From a purely basketball standpoint, there is reason to believe that James may stick around longer than anticipated. While the Lakers were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, James’ newfound partnership with All-Star Luka Doncic captured the attention of the association, and could ultimately help him win his fifth NBA Finals if all goes according to plan.