A downtown Los Angeles mural that was made to honor Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant was vandalized earlier this week, and a GoFundMe was created to help raise money for restoration. The mural was created after Kobe and Gigi tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash back in January of 2020. It is an iconic piece of art, and it will take some time to re-make. Thankfully, the GoFundMe received a big donation from Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic.

There is a GoFundMe up to help restore this mural that can be found here:https://t.co/pgxFuDnpDS Also cool to see that Luka is already the top donor. https://t.co/ZWEYMZkTbv pic.twitter.com/nToKBrerDm — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) April 29, 2025

The GoFundMe was made on Tuesday morning, and it didn't take Luka Doncic long to make a healthy donation to become the top donor as he spared $5,000 dollars to the cause.

The iconic mural in downtown LA featuring Kobe Bryant and Gigi was vandalized this week, according to a report from KTLA 5. It is unclear when exactly the mural was vandalized, and is also unclear who destoyed the piece of art loved by many. Most of the mural is now covered in spray paint, and the original art displaying Kobe and Gigi is difficult to see. Luka Doncic's donation should help the mural get restored.

“An iconic mural paying tribute to the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna ‘Gigi' Bryant has been vandalized in downtown Los Angeles,” the report states. “Video recorded Tuesday morning showed graffiti spray-painted over most of the mural, which had shown the Hall of Fame basketball star kissing his smiling daughter on her head.”

Following the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gigi, multiple murals of the two were created in LA. The one that was vandalized this week shows Kobe kissing young Gigi on the head, and it was created by artist Louie Motion. It is located in downtown Los Angeles and it can be found on Main Street near West 14th street. Now, only the tops of their heads can be seen as white spray paint covers up a good portion of the mural.

Luka Doncic hasn't been with the Lakers for very long, but the LA community will certainly appreciate this generous act.