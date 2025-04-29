The iconic mural in downtown Los Angeles featuring Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant, was vandalized this week, according to a report from KTLA 5. It is unclear when the mural was vandalized, and is also unclear who vandalized it. Most of the mural is now covered in spray paint, and the original art displaying Kobe and Gigi is difficult to see.

“An iconic mural paying tribute to the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna ‘Gigi' Bryant has been vandalized in downtown Los Angeles,” the report states. “Video recorded Tuesday morning showed graffiti spray-painted over most of the mural, which had shown the Hall of Fame basketball star kissing his smiling daughter on her head.”

Kobe and Gigi Bryant were both victims of a helicopter crash back in January of 2020. The two were flying to one of Gigi's basketball games before the helicopter entered low cloud cover, and it crashed into a hillside. None of the nine passengers survived the helicopter crash.

Following the death of Kobe and Gigi, numerous murals of the two were created in LA. The one that was vandalized this week shows Kobe kissing a young Gigi on the head, and it was created by artist Louie Motion. It is located in downtown Los Angeles and it can be found on Main Street near West 14th street. Following the vandalism, only the tops of their heads can be seen as white spray paint covers up a good chunk of the mural.

Efforts are being made to restore the iconic piece of art as a GoFundMe was started to raise funds for the project. It's unclear what the process will be like or how long it will take, but Kobe Bryant fans are going to work hard to make sure that this mural returns to its original state.