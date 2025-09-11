Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George addressed Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic's trajectory toward potentially becoming the “biggest international” star in the history of the NBA. Doncic and Slovenia were eliminated from EuroBasket. However, that doesn't take away from what could be the biggest season of Luka's career as he enters his first Lakers training camp ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

With a new contract extension and the motivation to prove his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, wrong, Doncic is entering a new era in his career, which George believes could be the beginning of an unprecedented run by an NBA star, he said, per Podcast P with Paul George.

“We're talking about being the biggest international player now. That's surpassing GOATs,” George said. “That's surpassing Dirk. That's surpassing Tony Parker. That's surpassing Hakeem. He’s got a chance to be the biggest international guy, surpassing Giannis in a way. He’s got a chance to be one of the best to ever do it. His game is just way older than what he is. He's tough, man. He's a problem. Big fan of Luka and he talk that s***, too.”

“He’s got a chance to be the biggest international guy… He’s got a chance to be one of the best to ever do it. His game is just way older than what he is.” Paul George says Luka Doncic could be the best international hooper ever 👀 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/31gH4fjiPK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 11, 2025

Doncic could be on pace to become the largest international NBA star in the history of the league. The five-time All-Star is entering his eighth season ahead of his prime years. At 25, Doncic could be entering the most memorable campaign of his career. George makes a strong, but interesting point that could turn out to be true.

NBA scout predicts Luka Doncic revenge MVP season with Lakers

Article Continues Below

After a body transformation throughout the summer, one NBA scout says Lakers' Luka Doncic is out for revenge over fat-shaming from the Mavericks. Following his shocking trade to the Lakers, many speculated his former team didn't want to give their All-Star guard an extension based on his conditioning.

An NBA scout says Doncic is entering the upcoming season as a man on a mission, per Dallas Hoops Journal.

“Man, he looks incredible,” the scout said. “He's quicker and more explosive. He's getting by people more easily. I think he's on a mission, man.”

The scout believes Doncic is chasing the MVP award.

“I think he's going to win MVP and the scoring title next season,” the scout said. “He wants to get revenge on Dallas for basically fat-shaming him.”

The Lakers will host the Suns in their preseason opener on October 3.