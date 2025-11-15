The Chicago Cubs remain focused on pitching upgrades in the 2025 offseason, and a name generating buzz is former San Diego Padres starter Michael King. After declining his mutual option earlier this month to become a free agent, King has drawn interest from several clubs — and the Cubs appear to be among them.

In a report co-written by The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney, the idea of the Cubs pursuing King has gained traction as the front office looks to strengthen its rotation.

“But after talking to baseball officials at The Cosmopolitan hotel, it’s obvious that the Cubs are not simply hoping for internal improvements.”

The Cubs front office, led by President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, has made it clear that pitching is the top offseason priority. Shota Imanaga has entered free agency after declining his player option. Justin Steele continues to rehab from season-ending elbow surgery. The Cubs aim to fortify both the rotation and bullpen with durable, high-upside arms capable of stabilizing the staff in 2026.

The former reliever-turned-starter has drawn plenty of attention on the market, and his profile stands out for Chicago. The 30-year-old right-hander fits the Cubs’ pitching model with his intelligence, work ethic, and advanced pitch sequencing. Those are qualities the organization has valued in past additions such as Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd.

“Michael King is another pitcher the Cubs have on their radar, viewing him as a starter with big upside when healthy. His work ethic, intelligence and feel for pitching are attributes that the Cubs previously targeted with free agents such as Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd.”

With Hoyer and Cubs GM Carter Hawkins emphasizing staff depth and swing-and-miss potential, King’s free-agent profile aligns perfectly with the pitching targets the team hopes to land this offseason.