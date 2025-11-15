In the wake of a catastrophic 2-10 start, the New Orleans Pelicans have moved on from Willie Green. EVP Joe Dumars could no longer ignore the Smoothie King Center's sour vibes lingering past the decision to skip the coach's pregame introduction. A four-game losing streak to start the season, characterized by the usual defensive lapses and a palpable lack of on-court chemistry around Zion Williamson, has pushed the situation to a breaking point. The most recent loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was the final straw in a town begging for a new bartender's drink, basketball-wise.

By all accounts, the air in New Orleans is thick with more than just humidity; it’s heavy with anticipation of change. The question is no longer if, but who. Who has the stature, the scheme, and the fortitude to harness this team’s immense yet fleeting potential?

The coaching carousel is already spinning. Behind the scenes, there’s skepticism that lead assistant James Borrego would replace Green permanently. Per one isolated source, Dumars is quietly looking for someone who would completely shake up the organization and reset the culture as the next head coach.

Still, Borrego has earned respect within the building, especially for his hands-on work with Williamson during pregame routines. The Pelicans blocked him from interviewing elsewhere this summer, suggesting he remains part of their long-term plans in some capacity. Having some continuity might help in the chase for an NBA Play-In Tournament spot, if the front office goes with an interim label.

As for bigger names like Taylor Jenkins or Mike Malone, multiple sources tell ClutchPoints they believe both are “waiting this out,” likely until after the trade deadline, when the front office’s direction becomes clearer. If either took the job midseason, the expectation is that the focus would be on culture reset first, and the standings second. That approach would greatly benefit Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, though the Jordan Poole and Zion Williamson era may come to a quick close.

Identifying the six most compelling coaches who could be tasked with picking up the pieces is pretty straightforward. Getting one of them to take the job is another matter. That's why one former Pelicans player has been mentioned as a long-shot option by a former NBA executive, though likely in jest. Rajon Rondo has been spotted doing the coaching ‘observer' circuits over the last 18 months, for those wanting to track long-shot odds.

Again, Borrego is already in the building. He was somewhat restricted under Willie Green but has notably been spotted by ClutchPoints engaging more frequently with Zion Williamson during pregame warmups. Known for his exceptional offensive system and development-focused approach, Borrego would have to ace the interim coach interview process. The most skeptical fans will be watching to see whether ownership simply removes the interim tag immediately or conducts a broader search at the end of the season.

Pelicans need a proven winner

Michael Malone is the crown jewel on the NBA coaching market. The 54-year-old is more than just a tactician; he is a culture-builder who establishes standards and accountability. He knows how to build an ecosystem around generational frontcourt talent with defensive-minded grit, precisely what the Pelicans need to reflect the city's hard-scrabble identity.

Shockingly fired by the Denver Nuggets with just three games remaining in the 2024-25 season, Malone is the winningest coach in Mile High history with a 510-394 regular-season record and 44-36 playoff mark. He led the Nuggets from lottery regulars to the 2023 NBA championship, proving an ability to navigate postseason basketball while developing young talent and managing star egos. That's two invaluable traits for maximizing Zion Williamson's prime years.

Well, if Williamson is around past the trade deadline. Anyone taking the job will want clarity on that front. Some will want personnel powers given the lack of 2026 draft picks. Either way, the biggest question is whether Malone would be interested in jumping back into rebuild mode so quickly.

Time for Tough Love

For a team desperate for defensive discipline, Tom Thibodeau is a no-brainer. The two-time NBA Coach of the Year (2011, 2021) has a career .579 winning percentage (578-420) and led the Bulls to back-to-back No. 1 seeds and a 2011 Conference Finals appearance. Recently dismissed by the Knicks after five seasons with a 56.5% win rate and an Eastern Conference Finals run, his trademark intensity could rally disengaged players and shore up the leaky Pelicans.

Thibodeau's structured style has revived franchises before, ending the Timberwolves' 14-year playoff drought in 2017-18. However, it may not work for the same reasons Stan Van Gundy got run out of town. A demanding approach and desire for control over roster decisions may clash with Troy Weaver's vision.

Mike Budenholzer a maybe

Mike Budenholzer's consistent success in a small market will be appealing. The two-time Coach of the Year with a .589 winning percentage (520-363) guided the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 title and led upstart Atlanta Hawks to a franchise-best 60-22 record in 2014-15. His offensive schemes built around ball-movement and spacing could unlock Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy's potential in ways Green has not.

A proven track record with stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo suggests ‘Budz' could quickly instill a winning mentality. His big-name profile could help with recruitment and credibility. However, a recent Phoenix Suns stint did not go well at all, lasting just a season. The decision makers on Airline Drive will be raising questions about the 56-year-old's fit for a team in flux. He may be better suited to a stable roster than a rebuild, especially if demanding some of Weaver's roster powers.

Frank Vogel vows revenge

Frank Vogel is not flashy, just fundamental. The 2020 championship-winning coach with the Los Angeles Lakers and the defensive mastermind behind those Indiana Pacers battles with Miami’s “Heatles” has a .532 career win percentage and 49 postseason victories.

Currently an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks after a brief run in Phoenix, Vogel remains one of the league’s top defensive minds. The 52-year-old's ability to maximize Trey Murphy's length and Zion Williamson's athleticism would address those chronic lapses and third-quarter collapses. He is also adept at managing egos and expectations, which is vital for a young roster that has not found its collective voice.

Sam Cassell wants a shot

Sam Cassell represents an up-and-coming option ready for his first head coaching gig. As lead assistant for Boston under Joe Mazzulla, he contributed to their 2024 championship and has been named a top assistant in NBA GM surveys (7% in 2023, 15% in 2024). A former championship-winning player himself, Cassell's strengths lie in guard development and building playoff contenders, with prior stints under Doc Rivers in Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

Cassell could be exactly what’s needed for the front office to regain the locker room's trust. While the four-time NBA Champion (three playing, one coaching) lacks head coaching experience, Casesell represents a high-upside hire for a team thinking about long-term growth. Will fans give the front office the leeway to make such a speculative hire? Probably not if judging solely on potential merch and ticket sales boosts. The name just does not move the needle much, but then again, neither did Green's.

Talking up Taylor Jenkins

Fans should run a thought process on what makes more of a difference in 2019, swapping Zion and Ja Morant or Taylor Jenkins and Alvin Gentry? Smart money is on the coaching, given what we know now about Williamson's injury woes. Jenkins is a forward-thinking coach with a proven track record of developing a young core with or without a star. Morant has missed plenty of time, yet the Grizzlies were fighting for top-four seeds consistently.

The 39-year-old became the Grizzlies' all-time winningest coach (250-214) by establishing a tough, competitive identity and consistently exceeding expectations despite terrible injury luck. His strengths in player development and tactical sophistication make him an ideal fit for the Pelicans. While he lacks the championship pedigree of other options, Jenkins offers a modern approach and the ability to connect with a younger team.