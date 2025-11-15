The New Orleans Pelicans are having a rough start to the season. New Orleans is firing head coach Willie Green, following a 2-10 start to the campaign. The Pelicans will go with assistant coach James Borrego as interim coach, per ESPN.

New Orleans lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, to add to their troubles. L.A. defeated the Pelicans by a 118-104 score. The Pelicans have wins this season over just the Charlotte Hornets and the Dallas Mavericks. The team has also already suffered some blowout, embarrassing defeats.

New Orleans' front office argued the team needed change.

“After careful evaluation, we have made the difficult decision to make a change at head coach,” Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars said in a statement, per ESPN. “I have the utmost respect for Willie Green, and I'm sincerely appreciative of his contributions to the Pelicans organization and the New Orleans community. We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

New Orleans is a bottom five NBA team in both offensive and defensive rating this season, ESPN reported.

Pelicans will search for a new leader

New Orleans has struggled on the floor in recent seasons. The squad has dealt with injuries, especially to franchise star Zion Williamson. The Pelicans just aren't the same team when Williamson has not been on the floor.

Green leaves New Orleans after posting a 150-190 record with the franchise. He has been with the team for more than four seasons. His best season came in 2023-24, when New Orleans won 49 games and made the NBA Playoffs. The Pelicans were then knocked out of the postseason by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Time will tell if Borrego can have any better luck with the club as New Orleans continues the campaign. The Pelicans next play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.