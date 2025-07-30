Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has lost a considerable amount of weight this offseason, and recently he's been going on a press tour to make sure the world knows it. The first stop was an appearance at the New York Yankees game Monday, where Doncic exchanged pleasantries with Aaron Judge, and on Wednesday morning, Doncic hit the national airwaves with an appearance on the Today Show.

One of the questions asked understandably regarded Doncic's upcoming contract decision–he will be able to sign a new deal with the Lakers as soon as this weekend.

“Big decision on Saturday… whether you sign that big contract extension [with the Lakers]. Any message for fans?” asked one of the hosts.

“I don't know what you're talking about. I can't discuss anything yet,” joked Doncic in return, per CyrusTheVirus on X, formerly Twitter.

While it's understandable that Doncic would want to be tight-lipped about the contract situation at this juncture, Lakers fans were probably hoping for a slightly more forward answer from their franchise cornerstone.

A big offseason for Luka

In the aftermath of last year's shocking trade that sent Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to Los Angeles, many in the Mavericks camp either directly or indirectly insinuated that Doncic's conditioning–or lack thereof–was one of the reasons the team felt they couldn't trust him moving forward.

Doncic didn't exactly shoot down those rumors during his stint with the Lakers to end last season.

However, in recent photos published by Men's Health magazine, Doncic looks as slim as he has since his rookie year back in 2018, which could be huge news for the Lakers moving forward.

If Doncic is able to keep his weight down while still holding onto the strength that allows him to bully smaller defenders in the post, he could finally be primed for his long-awaited MVP season this year with Los Angeles.

This would also continue to help take some of the pressure off of LeBron James to have to put up mammoth stat lines every night.

The Lakers' schedule for the 2025-26 season is set to be released next month.