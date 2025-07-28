The big buzz surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday was Luka Doncic's new slimmer physique, which was revealed in an article published by Men's Health. Concerns about weight and conditioning have long been viewed as the one thing keeping Doncic from reaching his legendary potential, and fans were understandably ecstatic that he seems to have addressed it.

On Monday evening, Doncic was spotted in New York City exchanging pleasantries with New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. Both Doncic and Judge are under contract with Jordan Brand, and Judge made sure to sign some of Doncic's shoes for him before the Yankees' home game vs the Tampa Bay Rays.

(Via YES Network).

https://x.com/ClutchPoints/status/1949957659760992266

It was a cool moment for nearby fans in the stands to see two of the biggest superstars in sports having a casual conversation with one another.

Big news for the Lakers

Article Continues Below

Luka Doncic didn't exactly dispell the Dallas Mavericks' accusations of poor conditioning and defense during his brief stretch with the Lakers to end last year.

Doncic consistently appeared to run out of gas down the stretch of games in the Lakers' disappointing first round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota dominated the crunch time minutes of that series.

However, if the reports of Doncic's new and improved weight and conditioning are to be believed (and the photos sure look promising), Lakers fans could have a lot more to be excited about in 2025-26 than it initially appeared.

Los Angeles is still likely a bench piece or two away from legitimate contention in a crowded Western Conference, but Doncic being in better shape could allow LeBron James to be on cruise control throughout the regular season, which would let him amp things up when the postseason rolls around.

In the Men's Health photos, Doncic appeared to be a slim as he's been since his rookie season all the way back in 2018-19, and if that remains the case come October, the Slovenian sensation may finally be able to put together his long-anticipated first MVP season.

The Lakers' schedule is set to be released in August.