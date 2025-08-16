Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic appeared to suffer an injury during Slovenia's EuroBasket exhibition game on Saturday. Doncic's teammate crashed into him, sending the 26-year-old to the floor. Doncic immediately stood up but was clearly in pain. The Lakers guard appeared to be holding his knee and later headed to the locker room.

Video via ClutchPoints:

Luka Doncic’s teammate fell into him and the Lakers star appeared to injure his knee. Doncic asked out of the game and went back to the Slovenia locker room. pic.twitter.com/RLSDjpeQkS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2025

ClutchPoints later reported that Doncic returned to the bench following the injury scare. The hope, of course, is that the injury is nothing serious.

One of the primary storylines of the NBA offseason has been Luka Doncic's body transformation. He appears to be in great shape and is looking to lead the Lakers to a deep postseason run during the upcoming 2025-26 campaign. Injuries, however, have limited Doncic at times in his career. Luka is hoping to avoid too much injury trouble during the season.

Article Continues Below

The fact that he already suffered an injury scare is far from ideal, but this was clearly a freak accident. And the fact that Luka returned to the bench is promising. It has yet to be revealed if he will play again on Saturday, but one has to imagine that Slovenia will proceed with caution. There is no reason to risk further injury.

After getting traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers in February this past season, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per outing. He also shot 43.8 percent on his field goal attempts and 37.9 percent on his three-point attempts across his 28 games with Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic is prioritizing his fitness this offseason. He even said he took some time away from basketball as he worked on getting in the best possible shape. The Lakers and Doncic are hoping the move will lead to a big 2025-26 season.

As for Doncic's current injury situation, updates will likely be provided following Slovenia's game on Saturday.