Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has avoided a serious setback after an injury scare during Slovenia’s EuroBasket exhibition against Latvia on Saturday, according to Dan Woike of The Athletic.

Woike reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Luka Doncic was able to walk to the locker room on his own during a Slovenian game but he was favoring his right leg after a teammate was pushed into him. We'll see if he returns in the second half of this exhibition against Latvia.”

He followed shortly with an update: “Source tells me that he's avoided any serious injury on the play.”

ClutchPoints noted that Doncic returned to the bench following the incident, easing concerns for both Slovenia and Los Angeles as the Lakers prepare for the 2025–26 season.

Marc Stein later added more clarity, reporting on X: “Luka Dončić has been diagnosed with a right knee contusion, sources briefed on the situation tell @TheSteinLine, but the injury he sustained today with Slovenia’s national team is not believed to be serious.”

Luka Doncic’s teammate fell into him and the Lakers star appeared to injure his knee. Doncic asked out of the game and went back to the Slovenia locker room. pic.twitter.com/RLSDjpeQkS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2025

Doncic is entering his second year with the Lakers after averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game across 28 appearances last season. He shot 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from three-point range, continuing to establish himself as one of the NBA’s premier playmakers.

The Lakers reshaped their roster during the offseason to build around Doncic. The front office added former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton to provide interior scoring and rebounding, as well as veteran guard Marcus Smart to strengthen the backcourt defensively and add leadership. These moves signal the team’s commitment to competing in a crowded Western Conference.

Luka Doncic avoids serious EuroBasket injury as Lakers eye healthy start to new season

Doncic has also undergone a significant body transformation since arriving in Los Angeles, entering this season in leaner condition with a focus on durability and mobility. The change has been seen as a positive step for a player whose workload has consistently been among the league’s highest.

The Lakers further invested in their long-term health and performance staff by hiring Jeremy Holsopple as their new director of sports performance this summer. Holsopple, who most recently worked with the Dallas Mavericks, is expected to implement a new training and recovery program designed to maximize player availability across the 82-game season. His arrival marks a new era of player development and conditioning in Los Angeles.

The organization also finalized a contract extension with Doncic earlier this offseason, securing him as the cornerstone of the franchise. The deal reaffirmed the Lakers’ commitment to building around the 26-year-old guard with a retooled roster and expanded support system.

Saturday’s injury scare underscored the importance of Doncic’s health as training camp nears. The Lakers open their preseason in October, with expectations of contending at the top of the Western Conference. With Doncic healthy, Ayton anchoring the paint, Smart reinforcing the defense, and new infrastructure in place under Holsopple, Los Angeles enters the new season with renewed optimism and championship ambitions.